Serena Williams of the USA in action during the women's singles match between Great Britain and the USA on day six of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at Perth Arena in Perth, Australia, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/TONY MCDONOUGH

Frances Tiafoe (R, bottom) and Serena Williams (L, bottom) of the USA in action against Katie Boulter (L, top) and Cameron Norrie (R, top) of Great Britain during the mixed doubles match between Great Britain and the USA during day six of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at Perth Arena in Perth, Australia, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/TONY MCDONOUGH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Frances Tiafoe and Serena Williams of the USA leave the court after the mixed doubles match between Great Britain and the USA during day six of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at Perth Arena in Perth, Australia, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/TONY MCDONOUGH

Britains Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter pulled off a 2-1 victory over Serena Williams and Frances Tiafoe of the United States at their mixed doubles match at the Hopman Cup on Thursday.

Although Williams won her singles match 6-1, 7-6(2) against Boulter, the US was eliminated as Norrie defeated Tiafoe 7-6 (5), 6-0, and Britain came from a set down to win 3-4(2), 4-3(4), 4-1 in the mixed doubles.