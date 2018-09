Rider Rosalind Canter of Britain competes aboard Allstar B during the show jumping test of the Eventing competition at the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, USA, 17 September 2018. Canter won the individual gold medal and help Great Britain secure the team gold medal. The World Equestrian Games continue through 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Rider Rosalind Canter of Britain competes aboard Allstar B during the show jumping test of the Eventing competition at the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, USA, 17 September 2018. Canter won the individual gold medal and helped Great Britain secure the team gold medal. The World Equestrian Games continue through 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Rider Rosalind Canter of Britain reacts after competing aboard Allstar B during the show jumping test of the Eventing competition at the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, USA, 17 September 2018. Canter won the individual gold medal and helped Great Britain secure the team gold medal. The World Equestrian Games continue through 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Eventing individual gold medalist Rosalind Canter (C) of Britain, reacts with silver medalist Padraig McCarthy (L) of Ireland and bronze medalist Ingrid Klimke (R) of Germany during the medals ceremony after the show jumping test of the Eventing competition at the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, USA, 17 September 2018. The World Equestrian Games continue through 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Eventing gold medalist Rosalind Canter of Britain reacts during the medals ceremony after winning the individual gold medal and helping secure the team gold medal for Great Britain in the three-day Eventing competition at the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, USA, 17 September 2018. The World Equestrian Games continue through 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

British rider Rosalind Canter, riding Allstar B, on Monday swept to gold in the individual and helped her team claim gold in the eventing team category at the 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games in Tryon, North Carolina, by taking advantage of the misfortune of German Ingrid Klimke in the show jumping test.

Canter secured her victory with a final score of 24.6, after competing in the disciplines of dressage, jumping and cross-country race.