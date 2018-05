Five-time Olympic rowing gold medalist Steve Redgrave of Britain carries the torch into the Olympic stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games, London, Britain, Jul 28, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/Michael Kappeler

Legendary British rower Steve Redgrave will be the high-level performance director for China's national rowing team, Liu Aijie, chairman of the Chinese Rowing Association, said Tuesday, according to official news agency Xinhua.

Redgrave, considered to be one of the the greatest rowers of all time, will be responsible for training the Chinese team but will also have the task of creating a youth development program and a coach training system to improve the level of the sport in the country.