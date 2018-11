Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (R) is pursued by Tennessee Titans cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones (L) during the NFL game played on Oct. 30, 2005, at the Coliseum in Nashville, Tennessee. EPA-EFE FILE/Christopher Berkey

The Denver Broncos cut 14-year veteran cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones, who played in just seven games this season.

The 35-year-old Jones signed with Denver in late August and started two games in September, but his playing time was reduced in recent weeks.