Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay rushes for a touchdown in the second half during the NFL game between the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center in Carson, USA, Nov 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Dan DuPont

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay potentially suffered a scaphoid fracture and ligament damage to his wrist during the recent game against the Oakland Raiders, NFL.com reported Tuesday.

The injuries sustained during Monday's game have left Lindsay out of the upcoming season final on Sunday and the Pro Bowl.