Brooklyn Nets' guard D'Angelo Russell (L) shoots over Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk in the first half of their NBA basketball game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow (R) dribbles past Brooklyn Nets' guard D'Angelo Russell in the first half of their NBA basketball game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Brooklyn Nets' forward Quincy Acy (C) defends against Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic in the second half of their NBA basketball game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Brooklyn Nets forward DeMarre Carroll was in fine form as he scored a season-high 26 points to help his team come back to beat the Miami Heat 101-95 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday.

Carroll, who scored three 3-pointers and was 5-for-5 from the line, also had six rebounds, two steals and one assist.