Adam Scott of Australia hits from the fairway on the fourth hole during the second round of the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, USA, May 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Tiger Woods of the US during the second round of the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, USA, May 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Brooks Koepka of the US reacts after finishing his round on the eighteenth hole during the second round of the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, USA, May 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

American golfer Brooks Koepka on Friday consolidated his lead on the second day of the PGA Championship, the second major of the year, at the Bethpage Black course on Long Island, near New York.

Koepka continued his fine start to his PGA Championship title defense with seven birdies and a five-under-par 65 to end the day at 12 under, seven shots ahead of second-placed American Jordan Spieth (-5) and Australian Adam Scott (-5).