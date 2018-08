Brooks Koepka of the US poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the 100th PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, 12 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Tiger Woods of the US chips on the 15th hole during the fourth round of the 100th PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, 12 August 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Tiger Woods of the US waves to the cheering crowd as he walks up the 18th hole during the final round of the 100th PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, 12 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Brooks Koepka of the US (L) shakes hands with Adam Scott of Australia (R) after winning the 100th PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, 12 August 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Brooks Koepka of the US reacts after sinking his final putt on the 18th green to win the 100th PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, 12 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Brooks Koepka of the US (R) celebrates his birdie putt on the 16th hole with his caddie Ricky Elliott (L) during the fourth round of the 100th PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, 12 August 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Tiger Woods of the US reacts after making a birdie putt on the eighteenth green during the final round of the 100th PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, 12 August 2018. Woods finished in second place. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER