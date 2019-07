Jon Rahm of Spain hits from a sand trap by the third green during the fourth round of the World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude Invitational tournament at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, July 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Kodai Ichihara of Japan in action during the fourth round of the World Golf Championships - FedEx St. Jude Invitational tournament at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, July 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Brooks Koepka of the US hits his second shot on the third hole during the fourth round of the World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude Invitational tournament at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, July 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Brooks Koepka of the US (L) is greeted by his girlfriend Jenna Sims (R) after winning the World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude Invitational tournament at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, July 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Brooks Koepka of the US poses with the winner's trophy after winning the World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude Invitational tournament at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, July 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

American golfer Brooks Koepka on Sunday won his seventh PGA Tour title with a 16-under total of 264 at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational tournament held in the United States city of Memphis, Tennessee.

The 29-year-old player also clinched his first World Golf Championships on Sunday after finishing just three strokes under his compatriot Webb Simpson.