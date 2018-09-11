The player Gabriel Barbosa (L) of Santos fighting for the ball with Martin Campana (R) of Independiente Aug. 28 2018, during the Copa Libertadores match between Independiente and Santos,at Pacaembu stadium in Sao Paulo (Brazil). EPA-EFE FILE/Sebastião Moreira

Brown de Adrogue, which moved into the Second Division this season, defeated Independiente 4-3 on penalties, advancing to the Copa Argentina round of 16.

The clubs finished regulation time in Monday's match tied at 1-1.