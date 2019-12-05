Jaylen Brown scored 31 points for the Boston Celtics, helping them beat Miami Heat 112-93.
The Boston team stretched their undefeated run at home to 8-0, and in the process Brown netted six three pointers - his highest number this season. EFE-EPA
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (L) and Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (R) dive for a loose ball during an NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA Dec.4, 2019. EFE-EPA/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (2-L) makes a shot past defending Boston Celtics guard Carsen Edwards (L) Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (2-R) and Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (R) during an NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA Dec.4, 2019. EFE-EPA/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
Boston Celtics forward Daniel Theis (C) comes up with the rebound between Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (L) and Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard (R) during an NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA Dec.4, 2019. EFE-EPA/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
Jaylen Brown scored 31 points for the Boston Celtics, helping them beat Miami Heat 112-93.
The Boston team stretched their undefeated run at home to 8-0, and in the process Brown netted six three pointers - his highest number this season. EFE-EPA