Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece makes a layup in the second quarter of game two of the Eastern Conference First Round playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Apr 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier (L) makes a shot past the defending Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (R) in the first quarter of game two of the Eastern Conference First Round playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Apr 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (L) of Greece falls to the court as his pass is stolen by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (R) and Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (C) of the Dominican Republic looks on in the third quarter of game two of the Eastern Conference First Round playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Apr 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Guard Jaylen Brown scored 30 points and led the attack for the Boston Celtics, who beat the Milwaukee Bucks 120-106 in the Game 2 of Round 1 of the playoffs of the Eastern Conference at the TD Garden on Tuesday.

In the absence of star point guard and franchise player Kyrie Irving, who will miss the entire season due to an injured left knee, Brown emerged as the leader the Celtics needed, putting up a career-high score in a game of the final phase.