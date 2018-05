The Cleveland Cavaliers' Ante Zizic (C) in action in the 4th quarter during Game One of the Eastern Conference Championship against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 13, 2018. EFE/EPA/JOHN CETRINO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James jumps in front of the Boston Celtics bench, in the 4th quarter during Game One of the Eastern Conference Championship against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 13, 2018. EFE/EPA/JOHN CETRINO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Boston Celtics' Marcus Morris dunks in the 4th quarter during Game One of the Eastern Conference Championship against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 13, 2018. EFE/EPA/JOHN CETRINO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Guard Jaylen Brown contributed 23 points and eight rebounds to lead the Boston Celtics' attack on the Cleveland Cavaliers, a contest in which the home squad dominated with a result of 108-83 in the first game of the best-of-seven NBA Eastern Conference playoffs on Sunday.

The win gave the Celtics a 1-0 lead in the series, with the second game to be played on Tuesday in the same venue: Boston's TD Garden.