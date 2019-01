Boston Celtics center Al Horford (C) gets the ball away from Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (R) as Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (L) looks on during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Jan 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (L) cannot block the shot of Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (R) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Jan 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The combination of the two shooting guards Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, who scored 21 points each, carried the Boston Celtics to a 112-104 victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

In addition to Brown and Smart, the center, Aron Baynes, who came off the bench, scored 16 points, six rebounds and three stops, helping Boston get its sixth win in the last seven games.