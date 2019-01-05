Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward (R) blocks the shot of Dallas Mavericks guard Devin Harris (L) during the third quarter at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Jan. 4, 2019. EFE-EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Dallas Mavericks center DeAndre Jordan (R) and Boston Celtics forward Daniel Theis (L) battle for the rebound during the first quarter at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Jan. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (L) gets past defending Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (C) and Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (R) during the second quarter at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Jan. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Jaylen Brown scored 21 points for the Boston Celtics as they defeated the Dallas Mavericks 114-93 on Friday.

Jayson Tatum contributed 18 points, Marcus Smart scored 17 points, and Al Horford chipped in with another 10.