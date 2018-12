Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of the National Football League (NFL) game played at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, on Sept. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield hit wide receiver Antonio Callaway with a two-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter, leading the visiting Cleveland Browns to a 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos.

"I think the tough environment, winning on the road's the most important thing," the 23-year-old Mayfield said after Saturday night's game. "If we don't take care of business tonight - and obviously we have to move on and take care of business next week - none of that matters."