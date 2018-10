Club Brugge's head coach Ivan Leko reacts during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Club Brugge KV at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Club Brugge coach Ivan Leko was released without charges after being questioned amid a corruption probe that involves soccer clubs in Belgium and six other countries, sources in the prosecutor's office told EFE Thursday.

Though Leko was not charged, the Croatian remains under suspicion of money laundering related to taxes, according to the sources.