Ruud Vormer of Club Brugge KV (L) and Mario Goetze of Borussia Dortmund fight for the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group A soccer match between Club Brugge KV and Borussia Dortmund at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, Belgium, 18 September 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Borussia Dortmund's supporters during the UEFA Champions League Group A soccer match between Club Brugge KV and Borussia Dortmund at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, Belgium, 18 September 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Shinji Kagawa of Borussia Dortmund (L) and Dion Cools of Club Brugge KV fight for the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group A soccer match between Club Brugge KV and Borussia Dortmund at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, Belgium, 18 September 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Axel Witsel of Borussia Dortmund (L) and Jelle Vossen of Club Brugge KV fight for the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group A soccer match between Club Brugge KV and Borussia Dortmund at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, Belgium, 18 September 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Dion Cools of Club Brugge KV and Shinji Kagawa of Borussia Dortmund fight for the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group A soccer match between Club Brugge KV and Borussia Dortmund at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, Belgium, 18 September 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday beat Club Brugge 0-1 thanks to a goal of young American Christian Pulisic, who scored on his 20th birthday, and takes home three points from the match, leaving fans at the Jan-Breydel Stadium in Bruges in disbelief.

Pulisic's unexpected goal came in the 85th minute, only moments after Club Brugge's Lois Openda failed to score a close-range shot that would have helped the Belgian club to take the lead.