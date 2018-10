Club Brugge's head coach Ivan Leko reacts during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Club Brugge KV at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Club Brugge's Croatian coach Ivan Leko was arrested by Belgian police amid an investigation into allegations of match fixing, fraud, money laundering that involve nine soccer clubs and other six countries, sources told EFE on Thursday.

The former Malaga player spent last night in custody and has been questioned by a trial judge who is expected to rule whether Leko will stay in jail, sources inside Belgian public prosecutor's federal office added.