Chile's midfielder Manuel Iturra trains with his new team Villarreal in Castellon de la Plana, Spain on Sept. 5, EPA-EFE/Domenech Castelló

Villarreal's squad held a mini-match practice on Wednesday in which recently injured captain Bruno Soriano and newly-signed midfielder Manuel Iturra took part.

Villarreal announced on Tuesday the signing of Chilean midfielder Iturra for the 2018/2019 season on a free transfer.