Puebla's Francisco Acuña (left) and America's Guido Rodriguez vie for the ball during Matchday 10 of 17 action in the Mexican league's Apertura championship. America won 3-2 in the match played on Sept. 21, 2018 at Cuauhtemoc Stadium in Puebla, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Hilda Rios

America's Cecilio Dominguez celebrates after scoring against Puebla during Matchday 10 of 17 action in the Mexican soccer league's Apertura championship. America won 3-2 in the match played on Sept. 21, 2018, at Cuauhtemoc Stadium in Puebla, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Hilda Rios

Puebla's Alejandro Chumacero (R) and America's Jorge Sanchez vie for the ball during Matchday 10 of 17 action in the Mexican soccer league's Apertura championship. America won 3-2 in the match played at Cuauhtemoc Stadium in Puebla, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Hilda Rios

Bruno Valdez scored a goal in second-half stoppage time to give Club America a 3-2 win here over Puebla in Matchday 10 of 17 action in the Mexican league's Apertura championship.

America is provisionally in second place and tied on points (20) with league-leading Cruz Azul after Friday night's road win at Cuauhtemoc Stadium, although the latter has a slight edge in goal differential and a game in hand.