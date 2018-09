Jack Sock (2R) and Mike Bryan (R) of the United States shake hands at the net with Lukasz Kubot of Poland (L) and Marcelo Melo of Brazil (2L) at the conclusion of the US Open men's doubles final in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 07 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Jack Sock (R) and Mike Bryan (L) of the United States celebrate after defeating Lukasz Kubot of Poland and Marcelo Melo of Brazil in the US Open men's doubles final in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 07 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Jack Sock (R) and Mike Bryan (L) of the United States compete against Lukasz Kubot of Poland and Marcelo Melo of Brazil in the US Open men's doubles final in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 07 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Jack Sock (R) and Mike Bryan (L) of the United States celebrate after winning a point against Lukasz Kubot of Poland and Marcelo Melo of Brazil during the US Open men's doubles final in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 07 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Jack Sock (L) and Mike Bryan (R) of the United States celebrate with the trophy after defeating Lukasz Kubot of Poland and Marcelo Melo of Brazil in the US Open men's doubles final in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 07 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

The American duo of Mike Bryan and Jack Sock routed Poland's Lukasz Kubot and Brazil's Marcelo Melo 6-3, 6-1 Friday to capture the US Open men's doubles title.

Bryan and Sock tallied 36 winners and just eight unforced errors over the course of the one-hour, 14-minute match on Arthur Ashe Stadium, while Kubot and Melo combined for 18 and seven, respectively.