A member of Portugal's Davis Cup squad, Pedro Sousa, takes part on Jan. 31, 2019, in a press conference prior to his team's Davis Cup Qualifying Round tie against Kazakhstan in Astana. EPA-EFE/Kulpash Konyrova.

Members of Kazakhstan's Davis Cup team take part in a press conference in Astana on Jan. 31, 2019, a day before they take on Portugal in a Davis Cup Qualifying Round tie. EPA-EFE/Kulpash Konyrova

Portugal's Davis Cup team pose for a photo on Jan. 31, 2019, a day before the start of their Davis Cup Qualifying Round tie against Kazakhstan in Astana. EPA-EFE/Kulpash Konyrova.

Kazakhstan's Davis Cup team pose for a photo on Jan. 31, 2019, a day before the start of their Davis Cup Qualifying Round tie against Portugal. EPA-EFE/Kulpash Konyrova.

Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik will square off here Friday against Portugal's Joao Sousa in the opening match of those teams' Davis Cup Qualifying Round tie.

Both countries are trying to book a berth in the finals of that international team competition, which features a revamped format starting in 2019.