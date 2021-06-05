A year after Covid-19 emptied football stadiums across Romania, the capital city Bucharest is preparing to welcome thousands of visiting fans for the four games it will host for Euro 2020.
Bucharest gears up for Euro 2020
General view of the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Romania, 25 April 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/ROBERT GHEMENT
