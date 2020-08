Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (L) goes to the basket for a dunk against Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (C) of Montenegro during the second half of the NBA basketball first-round playoff game two between the Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 20 August 2020. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The teams with the best records of the NBA regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers, vindicated themselves Thursday by achieving victories in the fourth day of the playoffs, allowing them to tie 1-1 against the Orlando Magic and Portland Trail Blazers.

Meanhile the Houston Rockets and the Miami Heat consolidated their winning game and took a 2-0 lead in the playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers, respectively. EFE-EPA