Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (C) in action against Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (L) and Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker (R) during the second half of the NBA basketball semifinal Western Conference playoff game two between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 06 September 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

In a photo taken with a tilt-shift lens Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in action against the Houston Rockets during the second half of the NBA basketball semifinal Western Conference playoff game two between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 06 September 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (C) in action against Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (L) and Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (R) during the overtime period of the NBA basketball semifinal Eastern Conference playoff game four between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 06 September 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT