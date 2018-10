New York Knicks guard Damyean Dotson grabs a rebound in the second half of their NBA game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserve Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Oct 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (C) shoots between New York Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina of Belgium (L) and New York Knicks forward Lance Thomas (R) in the first half of their NBA game at Fiserve Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Oct 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

New York Knicks guard Ron Baker leaves the court after being injured in the first half of their NBA game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserve Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Oct 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Greek power forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo, notched up 31 points, 15 rebounds and 4 assists on Monday to again become the leading figure of the attack of the Milwaukee Bucks, who won 124-113 over the New York Knicks and remain undefeated this season.

Forward, Khris Middleton, who finished the game with 30 points (including 7 of 8 in triples), scored a triple in the final stretch of the game that gave the Bucks the definitive advantage and the final victory, leaving them 3-0 so far this season.