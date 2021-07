Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu passes under pressure from Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (L) and guard Jeff Teague (R) during game six of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals playoff series at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 03 July 2021. EFE/EPA/JOHN AMIS SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jeff Teague (L) drives against Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (R) of Italy during game six of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 03 July 2021. EFE/EPA/JOHN AMIS SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (C-R) lifts the trophy as he and team mates celebrate winning the title after game six of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 03 July 2021. EFE/EPA/JOHN AMIS SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks 107-118 in game six of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday night, winning the best of seven competition 4-2 even without their star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks have reached the NBA Final for the first time since 1974 are now up against the Phoenix Suns starting Tuesday.