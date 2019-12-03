The hottest squad in the NBA right now, the Milwaukee Bucks, once again seemed unstoppable after slaughtering the New York Knicks on Monday 132-88, a humiliating rout for the Empire State team that had one main culprit: the Bucks' imperious forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The 'Greek Freak' – who, hours before the jump ball at Fiserv Forum had received the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award following his 50-point extravaganza against the Utah Jazz – gave another masterclass in basketball with a double-double (his 20th of the season) that saw him finish with 29 points, 15 rebounds and three assists.