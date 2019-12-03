New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (C) shoots during the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 2 December 2019. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (R) shoots over New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (L) during the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 2 December 2019. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (L) scores in front of New York Knicks guard Wayne Ellington (R) during the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 2 December 2019. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY

The hottest squad in the NBA right now, the Milwaukee Bucks, once again seemed unstoppable after slaughtering the New York Knicks on Monday 132-88, a humiliating rout for the Empire State team that had one main culprit: the Bucks' imperious forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The 'Greek Freak' – who, hours before the jump ball at Fiserv Forum had received the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award following his 50-point extravaganza against the Utah Jazz – gave another masterclass in basketball with a double-double (his 20th of the season) that saw him finish with 29 points, 15 rebounds and three assists.