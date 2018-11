Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (L) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (R) during an NBA game at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, on Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (R) reaches for a loose ball as Chicago Bulls forward Jabari Parker (C) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Thon Maker look on (L) during an NBA game at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, on Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Bulls forward Chandler Hutchison (R) reacts after colliding with Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (L) during an NBA game at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe celebrates after hitting a 3-point basket during an NBA game against the Chicago Bulls at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

The Milwaukee Bucks got 25 points from point guard Eric Bledsoe in a 123-104 victory over the rebuilding Chicago Bulls and now are just a half-game out of first place in the NBA's Eastern Conference.

Friday night's contest at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee was a story of two halves, with the visiting Bulls jumping out to a 63-45 lead at the intermission and the Bucks scoring a whopping 78 points over the final two quarters.