Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (L) and Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward (R) go for a rebound during the NBA Eastern Conference playoff basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics center Al Horford of the Dominican Republic (C) loses the ball between Milwaukee Bucks forward Nikola Mirotic of Montenegro (L) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (R) during the NBA Eastern Conference playoff basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (L) dunks the basketball in front of Boston Celtics center Al Horford of the Dominican Republic (R) during the NBA Eastern Conference playoff basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Milwaukee Bucks comfortably defeated the Boston Celtics 116-91 in game 5 of their Eastern Conference semi-final series and advance to the Conference finals for the first time since 2001.

The Bucks, who ended the regular season with the best record in the league, sealed the 4-1 series win and will face the Philadelphia 76ers or the Toronto Raptors in the next round.