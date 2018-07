Brazilian forward Paulinho poses for photos during his presentation as the newest acquisition of Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday, July 19, in Leverkusen, Germany. EFE-EPA/Sascha Steinbach

Brazilian forward Paulinho speaks at a press conference after his presentation as the newest acquisition of Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday, July 19, in Leverkusen, Germany. EFE-EPA/Sascha Steinbach

Brazilian forward Paulinho poses with his Bayer Leverkusen team shirt after being presented as the Bundesliga club's latest acquisition on Thursday, July 19, in Leverkusen, Germany. EFE-EPA/Sascha Steinbach

Brazil's Paulinho made his first official appearance here Thursday as a member of Bayer Leverkusen.

The German side announced in April that they reached a deal with Brazilian club Vasco da Gama to acquire the striker, but the formal signing had to wait until after Paulinho turned 18 this month.