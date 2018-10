Utah Jazz player Royce O'Neale (right) in action against Nathan Sobey of the Adelaide 36ers during a preseason NBA game on Oct. 5, 2018, at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. EPA-EFE/George Frey

Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio (R) is fouled by Adelaide 36ers player Jake Wiley during an NBA preseason game at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, 05 October 2018. EPA-EFE/George Frey

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) defends Adelaide 36ers player Ramone Moore during an NBA preseason game at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, 05 October 2018. EPA-EFE/George Frey

Donovan Mitchell, one of the star rookies of the 2017-2018 NBA campaign, led the way in the Utah Jazz's 129-99 preseason win over the Adelaide 36ers.

Mitchell scored 18 points in roughly an equal number of minutes on court on Friday night, with all of those points coming in the first half.