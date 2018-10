Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Hyun-jin Ryu (L) from South Korea celebrates after defeating the Colorado Rockies in a tiebreaker game to become the National League West Division champions at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Oct 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler connects with an RBI single during the sixth inning of the one-game playoff to determine the National League Western Division winner, between the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Oct 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler follows through with a pitch during the seventh inning of the one-game playoff to determine the National League Western Division winner, between the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Oct 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Rookie starting pitcher Walker Buelher gave away just one hit in six innings and helped the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2 on Monday in a tiebreaker to clinch the MLB National League West title.

Center fielder Cody Bellinger and first baseman Max Muncy hit two-run homers to ensure that the Dodgers got their sixth consecutive division title.