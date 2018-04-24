The chefs de mission of the national teams competing in the Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games, which will be held from Oct. 6-18, participated here Tuesday in a seminar to receive key information about the games and to examine the progress made on the construction of sports and lodging facilities.
"This is a great project. Without youth there would be no athletes. We want these games to provide the city with a great legacy and to have an excellent impact on the community," Gerardo Werthein, president of the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA), said during the seminar's inauguration.