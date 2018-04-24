The chefs de mission of the national teams competing in the Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games participate in a seminar to receive information about the games and to examine the progress made on the construction of sports and lodging facilities, Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastian Meresman

Antoine Goetschy (L), head of the Youth Olympic Games, Gerardo Werthein (C), president of the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA), and Leandro Larrosa, head of the organizing committee of the Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games, inaugurate a seminar to provide information to the chefs de mission of the national teams competing in the games, Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastian Meresman

The chefs de mission of the national teams competing in the Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games, which will be held from Oct. 6-18, participated here Tuesday in a seminar to receive key information about the games and to examine the progress made on the construction of sports and lodging facilities.

"This is a great project. Without youth there would be no athletes. We want these games to provide the city with a great legacy and to have an excellent impact on the community," Gerardo Werthein, president of the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA), said during the seminar's inauguration.