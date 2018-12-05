Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (L) catches the ball out of bounds at the end zone as New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore defends during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, USA 24 December 2017. EFE-EPA/JOHN CETRINO

The Buffalo Bills said they cut wide receivers Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes.

The 27-year-old Benjamin, a former first round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers out of Florida State University (FSU), appeared in just 18 games with Buffalo.