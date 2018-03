Juventus' goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon celebrates their win after the Italian Serie A soccer match Juventus FC vs US Sassuolo at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Feb 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, age 40, is to join the national team announced Saturday for two friendly matches against Argentina and England later this month.

Buffon will once again don the Azzurri shirt after Italy failed to qualify in Nov. for the 2018 World Cup at the hands of Sweden.