Juventus's Gianluigi Buffon greets the supporters during his last Italian Serie A soccer match with Juventus FC vs Hellas Verona FC at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE file/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Paris Saint-Germain announced Friday the signing of legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon on a one-year contract with an option for a second season.

Buffon, 40, joins the Ligue 1 champions - only his third club - after 17 years with Serie A side Juventus.