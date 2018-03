Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo smiles, prior an international friendly test match between the national soccer teams of Portugal and The Netherlands, at the Stade de Geneve stadium, in Geneva, Switzerland, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Juventus captain and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon on Thursday expressed his admiration for Real Madrid's Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, ahead of their clash in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

In a live interview the Serie A club posted on Facebook ahead of the game scheduled for Apr. 3, Buffon highlighted Ronaldo's ability to maintain at top level despite getting older.