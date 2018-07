Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon poses for photographers during his official presentation at Paris Saint Germain's Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, on July 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

PSG president and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi (L) poses alongside Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon (R) during his official presentation at Paris Saint Germain's Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, on July 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon speaks during a press conference as part of his official presentation with Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, on July 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon said on Monday that, he felt thrilled to be in the French capital as the newest player at Ligue 1 champion Paris Saint-Germain.

The legendary keeper, who won the 2006 FIFA World Cup with Italy, spoke during his official presentation ceremony at the Parc des Princes stadium, after leaving Serie A champion Juventus in a free transfer on Friday to PSG on a one-year contract with an option for a second season.