Bulgarian head coach Plamen Konstantinov speaks to his players during first-round Pool D action at the Volleyball Men's World Championship in Varna, Bulgaria, on 14 September 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Bulgaria defeated Puerto Rico 3-0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-21) in Pool D action here Friday for its second win in three matches in the first round of the Volleyball Men's World Championship.

The Bulgarians, co-hosts of this quadrennial event along with Italy, were buoyed by an enthusiastic home crowd at the Palace of Culture and Sport in Varna.