Andreas Avraam (L) of Cyprus in action against Galin Ivanov (R) of Bulgaria during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Bulgaria and Cyprus, in Sofia, Bulgaria, Oct. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Kiril Despodov (R) and Nikolay Bodurov (L) of Bulgaria celebrate a goal against team of Cyprus during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Bulgaria and Cyprus, in Sofia, Bulgaria, Oct. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Todor Nedelev (front) of Bulgaria celebrates his goal against the team of Cyprus during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Bulgaria and Cyprus, in Sofia, Bulgaria, Oct. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Bulgaria fought back from a goal down to beat Cyprus 2-1 at home in the UEFA Nations League Saturday night.

The visitors took the lead shortly before half time when Grigoris Kastanos hit a bouncing right-footed shot in at the near post after a good cut-back from Andreas Avraam.