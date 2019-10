Head coach of Bulgaria Krasimir Balakov (L) reacts during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying group A soccer match between Bulgaria and England, in Sofia, Bulgaria 14 October 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Bulgarian national team coach Krasimir Balakov on Friday stepped down after a humiliating 6-0 defeat to England in a Euro 2020 qualifying match that was marred by racist insults.

According to the Dnevnik.bg news agency, Balakov filed his resignation to the executive committee of the Bulgarian soccer federation three days after the head of the local soccer governing body Borislav Mihaylov stepped down.