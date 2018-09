Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen of Finland (L) drives on Milwaukee Bucks forward John Henson (R) in the first half of their NBA game at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Chicago Bulls guard Justin Holiday (L) and Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen of Finland (R) reach for a rebound in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Orlando Magic and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen of Finland dunks against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Chicago Bulls' Finnish power forward Lauri Markkanen will be out of action for at least a month and a half after he sustained an elbow injury during practice, the team said on Friday.

An MRI scan showed 21-year-old Markkanen, who is set start his second season for Chicago, sustained a high grade lateral elbow sprain on Thursday, the Bulls said in a statement.