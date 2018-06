San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey (L) slides safely into home plate past San Diego Padres catcher A.J. Ellis (R) during the eighth inning of an MLB game at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California, USA, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval prepares to slide into home plate on Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner's sacrifice fly as San Diego Padres catcher A.J. Ellis (R) looks on during the fifth inning of an MLB game at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California, USA, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner winds up for a pitch during the second inning of an MLB game against the San Diego Padres at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California, USA, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Madison Bumgarner looked like his old dominant self in the San Francisco Giants' 3-0 home victory over the San Diego Padres, pitching eight scoreless innings to earn his first win of the 2018 season.

The star pitcher allowed just three hits and two walks and struck out eight batters on Thursday night at AT&T Park.