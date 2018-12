Pat Cummins of Australia (R) reacts after dismissing Virat Kohli of India during day three of the Boxing Day Test match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne, Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Jasprit Bumrah of India (R) celebrates the wicket of Marcus Harris of Australia during day three of the Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne, Australia, Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAMISH BLAIR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Jasprit Bumrah of India (R) reacts after dismissing Shaun Marsh of Australia (L) during day three of the Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne, Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Tim Paine of Australia dives after taking a quick single during day three of the Boxing Day Test match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne, Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAMISH BLAIR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A fierce spell of fast bowling by Jasprit Bumrah earned him six wickets to help India gain a massive 292-run first innings lead against Australia in Melbourne on Friday, the third day of the third test match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Australia, resuming the day at 8/0 in the morning, were blown away by some disciplined bowling from the Indians, who ensured they made good use of the difficult batting conditions and restricted the home team to 151 shortly after tea.