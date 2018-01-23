Everton's Aaron Lennon (L) controls the ball against Liverpool's Lucas Levia (2-R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, on April 20, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Burnley announced Tuesday its first new signing of the winter transfer window: winger Aaron Lennon from Everton.

The 30-year-old England international is moving on after three seasons at Goodison Park.