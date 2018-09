Juventus' Kingsley Coman (R) and Napoli's Raul Albiol in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match Juventus FC vs SSC Napoli at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy, May 23, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANDREA DI MARCO

Goalkeeper David de Gea of Spain warms up before the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Spain and Russia in Moscow, July 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Spanish national soccer defender Sergio Ramos during a training session at City of Soccer, in Las Rozas, Madrid, Spain, Sept. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/RFEF

Spanish National Soccer team defender Sergio Busquets (L) and midfielder Marco Asensio during a training session at Las Rozas Soccer City, in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/RFEF

Defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets, center-back Raul Albiol and goalkeeper David de Gea on Thursday joined defender Sergio Ramos as Spain's national La Roja team captains.

The decision for new captains was taken in the first international camp after La Roja's 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign, to replace the legendary Andres Iniesta, David Silva and Gerard Pique, after the trio's retirement from international play.