Sardar Azmoun of Iran (R) and Sergio Busquets of Spain in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group B preliminary round soccer match between Iran and Spain in Kazan, Russia, Jun. 20, 2018. (RESTRICTIONS APPLY: Editorial Use Only, not used in association with any commercial entity - Images must not be used in any form of alert service or push service of any kind including via mobile alert services, downloads to mobile devices or MMS messaging - Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage - No alteration is made to, and no text or image is superimposed over, any published image which: (a) intentionally obscures or removes a sponsor identification image; or (b) adds or overlays the commercial identification of any third party which is not officially associated with the FIFA World Cup) EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Sergio Busquets (L) of Spain and Omid Ebrahimi of Iran in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group B preliminary round soccer match between Iran and Spain in Kazan, Russia, Jun. 20, 2018. (RESTRICTIONS APPLY: Editorial Use Only, not used in association with any commercial entity - Images must not be used in any form of alert service or push service of any kind including via mobile alert services, downloads to mobile devices or MMS messaging - Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage - No alteration is made to, and no text or image is superimposed over, any published image which: (a) intentionally obscures or removes a sponsor identification image; or (b) adds or overlays the commercial identification of any third party which is not officially associated with the FIFA World Cup) EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Sergio Busquets (L) of Spain in action against Iran's Sardar Azmoun (C) during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group B preliminary round soccer match between Iran and Spain in Kazan, Russia, Jun. 20, 2018. (RESTRICTIONS APPLY: Editorial Use Only, not used in association with any commercial entity - Images must not be used in any form of alert service or push service of any kind including via mobile alert services, downloads to mobile devices or MMS messaging - Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage - No alteration is made to, and no text or image is superimposed over, any published image which: (a) intentionally obscures or removes a sponsor identification image; or (b) adds or overlays the commercial identification of any third party which is not officially associated with the FIFA World Cup) EPA-EFE/JULIO MUNOZ EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Spanish national soccer team midfielder Sergio Busquets Wednesday expressed his satisfaction following his team's tight victory over Iran (1-0) and said each day it becomes harder to win.

"We know what a World Cup is and we also know that each day it becomes harder to win. For me, Morocco has played two matches much better than its rivals and is now going home. The most important thing, especially in the group stage, is to win," Busquets explained in the mixed zone of the Kazan Arena.