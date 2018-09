Spain's Sergio Busquets smiles during a press conference in Skopje,former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, June 10, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets signed a contract extension with Barcelona that links him to the Catalan club until 2023, the La Liga defending champion announced on Thursday.

The new contract increased the buyout clause from 200 million euro ($233.5 million) to 500 million euros ($583.8 million).